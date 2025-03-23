Eichel scored an empty-net goal on two shots, added three assists and went plus-3 in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings.

Two of Eichel's assists came on the power play. This was signature performance for the 28-year-old center, who secured a career year and reached the 600-point mark in his career all in the same game, which was the 607th of his career. It's also his fifth multi-point effort over 10 outings in March, giving him three goals and 13 assists for the month. Eichel is up to 22 goals, 64 helpers, 33 power-play points, 208 shots on net, 49 blocked shots and a plus-29 rating through 68 appearances in 2024-25.