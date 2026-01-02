Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Ready to rock
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Eichel (lower body) will return to the lineup Friday in St. Louis.
Eichel last played Dec. 13, missing seven games. The Vegas star has 12 goals and 41 points across 31 games this season, including 16 assists on the power play. He will center the top line, between Ivan Barbashev and Mitch Marner, as well as play on the top power-play unit.
