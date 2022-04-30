Eichel scored twice and added an assist in Friday's 7-4 win over St. Louis.

Eichel snapped a six-game goal-scoring drought while logging his first multi-point game since April 1. The 24-year-old center will end his first season in Vegas with 14 goals and 11 assists in 34 games. Having Eichel healthy for a full season will be crucial for the Golden Knights as they look to return to the playoffs in 2023.