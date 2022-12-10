Eichel (lower body) is expected to return Friday against the Flyers, per Jesse Granger of The Athletic.
Eichel, who missed Vegas' previous two contests, was a game-time decision. He's contributed 13 goals and 29 points in 26 contests this season. The 26-year-old is projected to play on the top line and first power-play unit.
