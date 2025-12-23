default-cbs-image
Eichel (lower body) is still day-to-way and won't play against San Jose on Tuesday, Hannah Kirkell of Vegas Hockey Now reports.

Eichel will miss his fourth straight game, but he has some additional time to recover before Vegas hosts Colorado on Saturday. He has compiled 12 goals, 41 points and 117 shots on net over 31 appearances this season.

