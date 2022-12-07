Eichel (lower body) skated Wednesday, but he's still considered day-to-day ahead of the evening's matchup with the Rangers, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Eichel will miss a second straight contest Wednesday, but the fact that he's resumed skating suggests he may be ready to return sooner rather than later. William Karlsson will likely continue to skate in the top six until Eichel is ready to rock.