Eichel (lower body) is expected to miss Wednesday's game against Nashville, per SinBin Vegas.

Eichel hasn't been in the lineup since Dec. 13 because of the injury. He has 12 goals and 41 points in 31 appearances in 2025-26. Eichel was regarded as a game-time call Wednesday, so perhaps he's getting close to returning. His next opportunity to play will come Friday in St. Louis.