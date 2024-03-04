Eichel (knee) was activated from long-term injured reserve Monday, per the NHL media site.

Eichel appears to be ready to return to the lineup Monday against Columbus following a 19-game absence. If that ends up being the case, he should center the first line and work on the top power-play unit. Eichel has amassed 19 goals, 44 points, 173 shots on net and 40 blocked shots over 42 appearances this season.