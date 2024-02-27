Eichel (knee) is on the ice for practice in a non-contact jersey Tuesday.

Eichel will presumably need to be cleared for contact and log at least one full practice before rejoining the lineup, but it looks like he could be ready to return to action sooner rather than later. The 27-year-old center has racked up 19 goals, 44 points and 173 shots on net while averaging 20:32 of ice time through 42 contests this campaign.