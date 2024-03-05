Eichel fires five shots on net in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

After missing the last 19 games with a knee injury, Eichel returned to his regular spot as the first-line center and with the first-unit power play. Eichel finished with five shots and a minus-1 rating in 19:55 of ice time. While he did not register a point, the fact that he played the third-most minutes among forwards and was on the ice for all situations is promising. The 27-year old center is an elite offensive player and should be rostered in all leagues.