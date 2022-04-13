Eichel notched an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Eichel helped out on Shea Theodore's equalizing goal with 42 seconds left in regulation. This gave Eichel a five-game point streak with four goals and two helpers in that span. The 25-year-old continues to contribute -- he's up to 20 points, 105 shots, 35 hits and a plus-4 rating in 26 contests. With Max Pacioretty and Mark Stone back in the fold, the Golden Knights should have more firepower on offense, meaning defenses will have to worry about more than just Eichel's line.