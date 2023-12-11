Eichel notched an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 5-4 shootout win over the Sharks.

Eichel extended his point streak to seven games (four goals, eight helpers) with his 20th assist of the season. The 27-year-old set up a Brayden McNabb blast early in the third period. Eichel also had one of Vegas' two shootout tallies. He's at 32 points, 122 shots on net, 29 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 29 appearances in a top-line role.