Eichel notched an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 5-4 shootout win over the Sharks.
Eichel extended his point streak to seven games (four goals, eight helpers) with his 20th assist of the season. The 27-year-old set up a Brayden McNabb blast early in the third period. Eichel also had one of Vegas' two shootout tallies. He's at 32 points, 122 shots on net, 29 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 29 appearances in a top-line role.
