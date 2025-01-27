Eichel scored a goal in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.

Eichel restored the Golden Knights' two-goal lead midway through the third period. The star center has four goals and four assists during his current six-game point streak. For the season, the 28-year-old is up to 15 goals, 62 points, 152 shots on net, 35 blocked shots and a plus-28 rating through 49 appearances. Eichel is well on his way to a career year, though he'd have to pick up the pace in the goal-scoring department to set new personal bests across the board.