Eichel scored a goal on eight shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Devils.

Eichel's tally midway through the third period ended up being the game-winner. He has two goals, five assists and 31 shots on net over six games since he returned from a knee injury. The 27-year-old center continues to thrive on the top line with 51 points, 204 shots, 48 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 48 appearances.