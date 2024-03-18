Eichel scored a goal on eight shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Devils.
Eichel's tally midway through the third period ended up being the game-winner. He has two goals, five assists and 31 shots on net over six games since he returned from a knee injury. The 27-year-old center continues to thrive on the top line with 51 points, 204 shots, 48 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 48 appearances.
