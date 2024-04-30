Eichel scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Stars in Game 4.

Eichel put the Golden Knights ahead 2-1 in the second period, but their offense stalled out there. The 27-year-old is riding an eight-game point streak, which includes three goals and three helpers over four playoff contests. The center remains a huge part of the Vegas offense and will look to get his team back on track in Wednesday's Game 5.