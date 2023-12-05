Eichel scored a power-play goal in Monday's 2-1 OT home loss against the Blues.
Eichel still ended up with a minus-1 rating with a game-high seven shots on goal and a blocked shot in 20:57 of ice time across 21 shifts, while winning seven of his 19 faceoff attempts. He has scored in a season-high three consecutive games, while posting at least one point in four in a row. Eichel has three goals and eight points with a plus-3 rating with three power-play points during the hot streak. He'll look to extend both streaks Wednesday at St. Louis in the second end of the home-and-home set.
