Eichel scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

Eichel contributed to Vegas' offensive success while logging 17:54 of ice time, including 1:49 on the power play. The star center finished with a plus-1 rating and won seven of his 15 faceoffs, helping the Golden Knights improve to 6-2-0 on the season. His four shots led all Vegas players, reinforcing his importance as a primary offensive contributor. Eichel's combination of scoring ability, shot volume and prominent power-play usage continues to make him an elite fantasy option.