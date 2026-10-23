Eichel scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Blues.

Eichel brought Vegas within one goal early in the third period, recording his sixth tally of the season. The veteran center has accumulated three goals and four assists over his last five appearances, maintaining solid offensive production despite the team's consecutive defeats. His established scoring numbers, elite playmaking production and prominent role in Vegas' attack keep him firmly in the upper tier of fantasy centers even if the team isn't producing good results.