Eichel scored a pair of goals, went plus-3 and added two hits in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Eichel's pair of goals came in the second period. The 26-year-old appears to be back in good form with seven tallies and four assists over his last nine outings. For the season, the center has 22 goals, 45 points, 176 shots on net and a plus-13 rating through 48 contests.