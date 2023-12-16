Eichel scored a goal on eight shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Sabres.

Eichel gave the Golden Knights a 2-1 lead early in the third period, but that was all the joy he could find against his old team. The 27-year-old center is on a nine-game point streak with five goals and nine assists in that span. For the season, he continues to be a high-end talent with 34 points, 131 shots on net, 29 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 31 appearances as a fixture on Vegas' top line.