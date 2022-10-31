Eichel scored a goal on five shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 2-1 overtime win over the Jets.

Eichel set up Mark Stone's game-tying goal in the third period. With seven seconds left in overtime, Eichel was able to solve Connor Hellebuyck on the Golden Knights' 48th shot to secure the win. Three of Eichel's four goals this season have come against the Jets. He's added six assists, 35 shots and a plus-8 rating while thriving on the top line through 10 contests.