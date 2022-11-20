Eichel produced an assist and five shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Eichel was overshadowed by the only man picked ahead of him in the 2015 Draft, Connor McDavid, who had a goal and an assist in the game. It was still another solid effort for Eichel, who has gotten on the scoresheet in 10 of the last 11 contests. The Vegas center has 10 goals, 12 helpers, 69 shots on net and a plus-12 rating through 19 appearances.