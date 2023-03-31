Eichel recorded a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Sharks.

Eichel has a goal and five assists during his four-game point streak. The helper was his first power-play point since March 14. The center is up to 60 points for the first time in three years and the fourth time in his career. He's picked up 13 power-play points with 207 shots on net and a plus-22 rating through 62 contests.