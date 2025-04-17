Eichel (upper body) is on the ice for warmups and is expected to play Wednesday versus the Canucks.
Eichel missed four games with the injury, but it looks like the Golden Knights are allowing him to get back up to game speed in the regular-season finale. Tomas Hertl will be rested to make room for Eichel in the lineup.
