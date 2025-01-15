Eichel (illness) is expected to play Tuesday versus the Predators, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
It looks like Eichel's absence will be limited to one game after he sat out Sunday against the Wild. The 28-year-old should resume his top-line role and retake his spot on the first power-play unit. Cole Schwindt is expected to exit the lineup.
