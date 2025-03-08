Eichel notched an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-0 win over the Penguins.
Eichel has a goal and five assists during his four-game point streak. His helper Friday was his 55th of the season, which is his new career high in the category. The 28-year-old center is up to 75 points (27 on the power play), 190 shots on net, 43 blocked shots and a plus-30 rating over 61 appearances. He's got plenty of time to set a career high in points -- he's just seven shy of matching the 82 he had in 2018-19 with the Sabres.
