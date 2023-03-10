Eichel registered an assist, two shots on goal and four hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Lightning.

Eichel set up Alec Martinez for the game-winning goal at 3:09 of overtime. During his five-game point streak, Eichel has picked up three goals, four assists and a plus-6 rating. The 26-year-old center is up to 50 points, 183 shots, 49 hits and a plus-16 rating through 52 contests, and he's a near lock for fantasy managers to activate whenever Vegas plays.