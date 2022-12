Eichel (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Monday, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Eichel, who sat out Sunday's game against Boston, will miss at least a couple more contests this week. He returned to action from a two-game absence last Friday but his lower-body injury is still giving him some problems. Eichel has racked up 13 goals and 29 points in 27 games this season.