Eichel scored a goal on six shots, dished two assists and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.

Eichel and Ivan Barbashev assisted on each other's goals in the first period. In the second, Eichel added a power-play helper on a William Karlsson tally. Thursday marked Eichel's 500th NHL contest -- he's racked up 470 points in his career. The 27-year-old center's big game got him back to the point-per-game mark with nine tallies and 25 helpers through 24 outings this season. He's added 100 shots on net, 23 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in a top-line role.