Eichel (upper body) won't play Tuesday versus the Avalanche.
Eichel will be out for a big Western Conference matchup due to this injury. The severity of the issue is unknown, but with the Golden Knights having already clinched their playoff spot, there's no reason to risk further injury to Eichel. His next chance to play is Thursday versus the Kraken.
