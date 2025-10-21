Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Sizzling start to season continues
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Eichel recorded a goal, took four shots and posted a plus-3 rating in Monday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes.
Eichel broke the deadlock for the Golden Knights midway through the first period. Even though that would be his lone contribution to the scoresheet, it was enough to extend his point streak to seven games, with five multi-point efforts in that stretch. Through his first seven games of the season, Eichel has racked up a league-leading 16 points (six goals, 10 helpers) while adding a plus-7 rating and 34 shots.
