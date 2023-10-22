Eichel notched an assist, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Eichel set up a Jonathan Marchessault tally in the second period. The 26-year-old Eichel has gotten on the scoresheet in five out of six games this season, picking up three goals and three assists. He's arguably been a bit unlucky with 32 shots on net -- his 9.4 shooting percentage is well below his career mark of 10.7 percent. He's added a plus-3 rating, six blocked shots and three power-play points this season.