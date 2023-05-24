Eichel notched an assist and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Stars in Game 3.
Eichel's 10th helper of the postseason set up Jonathan Marchessault's opening goal 1:11 into the game. While he hasn't scored in four games, Eichel has three assists in that span. He continues to play a leading role in the Golden Knights' offense this postseason, producing 16 points, 46 shots on net, 18 hits, 18 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 14 appearances.
