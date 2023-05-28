Eichel managed an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Stars in Game 5.

Eichel set up Ivan Barbashev on the Golden Knights' opening tally. This was Eichel's fourth straight game with an assist, though he's now gone six contests without a goal. The center is still leading by example in a top-line role, and he's up to 18 points, 56 shots, 21 blocked shots, 18 hits and a plus-9 rating through 16 playoff appearances.