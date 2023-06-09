Eichel recorded a power-play assist, three shots on goal, three blocked shots and two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Panthers in Game 3.

Eichel has five helpers over his last three games, and three of those assists have come with the man advantage. The center is now 10 games removed from his last goal, but he currently shares the Golden Knights' postseason scoring lead with Jonathan Marchessault at 23 points apiece. Eichel has added 65 shots on net, 26 blocked shots, 23 hits and a plus-13 rating over 20 playoff outings.