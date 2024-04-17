Eichel recorded an assist and five shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Blackhawks.
Eichel has kept his offense hot in April with five goals and five helpers over his last seven games. The 27-year-old center helped out on a Nicolas Roy empty-netter in this game. Eichel is up to 67 points, surpassing his total from last season, with 272 shots on net, 60 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 62 appearances in a top-line role.
