Eichel scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-3 in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Wild.
Eichel snapped a couple of droughts Thursday -- he'd gone nine games without a goal and six without a point before a strong second period. The 26-year-old center has struggled to add much offense with usual linemate Mark Stone (back) sidelined. Eichel is up to 16 tallies, 36 points, 144 shots on net and a plus-10 rating through 40 contests overall. Fantasy managers will have to hope this outing jump-starts his offense again.
