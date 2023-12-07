Eichel scored a goal on six shots, added a power-play assist and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Blues.

Eichel reached the 30-point mark on the season and extended his point streak to five games (four goals, six helpers). The center is also getting plenty of looks, with at least two shots on goal in all but one of his games this season. He's collected 12 goals, 18 assists, 10 power-play points, 116 shots on net, 28 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 27 appearances.