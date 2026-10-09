Eichel scored a goal on a penalty shot, added an assist, fired six shots on net, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Maple Leafs.

Eichel played a key role during the Golden Knights' second-period comeback from a 3-0 deficit. His penalty shot conversion tied the game at 3-3, and it gave him a fourth multi-point effort in five outings this season. The star center is at three goals, nine assists, 14 shots on net and a plus-5 rating. Keep Eichel firmly in your fantasy lineups.