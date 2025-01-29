Eichel scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars.
The Golden Knights had one goal overturned early, but Eichel quickly got it back, opening the scoring for real at 1:54 of the first period. He has five goals and five assists during his seven-game point streak. The center continues to provide consistency in a top-line role, racking up 16 goals, 64 points, 155 shots on net, 36 blocked shots and a plus-27 rating over 50 appearances this season.
