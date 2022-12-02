Eichel had a goal and an assist in a 4-3 loss to Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Eichel's goal put the Knights up 1-0 early in the first. After a turn over deep in the Pens' zone, Mark Stone snagged the puck and quickly wired it to Eichel who simply tapped it in near the left post. The points snapped a three-game drought for the pivot, who has 28 points (12 goals, 16 assists) in 25 games so far.