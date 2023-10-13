Eichel recorded an assist and six shots on goal in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Eichel helped out on Nicolas Hague's goal in the second period, which was ultimately the game-winner. The 26-year-old Eichel has opened 2023-24 with a goal, an assist, nine shots and a plus-2 rating through two contests this season. He should continue to be among Vegas' leading scorers while centering the top line.