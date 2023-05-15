Eichel logged an assist, a plus-4 rating and two blocked shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Oilers in Game 6.

Eichel helped out on Jonathan Marchessault's third goal of the game. It was initially ruled Eichel had a helper on Marchessault's first goal too, but Shea Theodore was later credited with that assist. Through two playoff rounds, Eichel has racked up six goals, eight assists, 39 shots on net, 17 hits, 15 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating in 11 appearances. Nine of those 14 points came in the second round.