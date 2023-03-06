Eichel notched an assist, went plus-2 and blocked two shots in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Canadiens.

Eichel set up the first of Ivan Barbashev's two goals in the game. They've worked well together since the latter was traded from St. Louis. Eichel has three goals and two helpers over his last three contests, putting him at 48 points through 50 outings. He's added 180 shots on net, 44 hits, 41 blocked shots and a plus-17 rating.