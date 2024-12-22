Eichel logged two assists, fired three shots on goal and went plus-4 in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Kraken.

Eichel helped out on first-period tallies by Brett Howden and Nicolas Hague. With a goal and seven assists over his last seven outings, Eichel continues to thrive in a playmaking role on the top line this season. The 28-year-old center is up to nine goals, 35 helpers, 95 shots on net, 23 blocked shots and a plus-16 rating through 33 contests.