Eichel logged two assists, two shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Eichel set up Shea Theodore's opening goal and Tomas Hertl's power-play tally in the first period. With back-to-back multi-point efforts, Eichel looks to be heating up again as he builds chemistry with Braeden Bowman on the top line. Eichel has 10 goals, 19 assists (12 on the power play), 86 shots on net and a plus-7 rating over 21 appearances. Eichel has 30-goal potential when healthy, but he's also excelled in a playmaking role and that looks to be continuing this year after his career-high 66 helpers in the 2024-25 regular season.