Eichel posted two assists, including one on the power play, and three shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Eichel is hot right now with multiple points in three of his last four games. The center had the secondary assist on both of the Golden Knights' tallies in Saturday's defeat. The 25-year-old is up to three goals, four helpers, 17 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through six contests overall as he continues to play a big role in the top six.