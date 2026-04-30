Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Supplies two more assists
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Eichel logged a pair of assists, five shots on goal and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-4 double-overtime win over the Mammoth in Game 5.
Eichel has displayed his playmaking throughout the postseason, earning a goal and seven assists over five games in this first-round series. The 29-year-old had a hand in the first and last goals in Pavel Dorofeyev's hat trick in Game 5. Eichel has added 18 shots on net, six hits, five blocked shots, four PIM and a plus-1 rating this postseason and will continue to play a big role on the top line.
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