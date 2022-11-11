Eichel scored three goals, including the game-winner, and added an assist in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Sabres.
With the Golden Knights leading 3-2 headed into the third period, Eichel decided to unleash some pent-up fury against the organization that drafted him second overall in 2015, exploding for all four of his points in the final 20 minutes. The 26-year-old extended his point streak to seven games in the process, a stretch during which he's racked up six goals and 12 points.
