Eichel scored three goals, including the game-winner, and added an assist in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Sabres.

With the Golden Knights leading 3-2 headed into the third period, Eichel decided to unleash some pent-up fury against the organization that drafted him second overall in 2015, exploding for all four of his points in the final 20 minutes. The 26-year-old extended his point streak to seven games in the process, a stretch during which he's racked up six goals and 12 points.