Eichel scored a goal on seven shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Kings.

Eichel gave the Golden Knights a short-lived 2-1 lead early in the third period. From there, it was a back-and-forth game until Mark Stone put Vegas ahead for good in the final minute. With a lengthy recovery from neck surgery in the rear-view mirror, Eichel is set to re-establish himself as one of the elite centers in the NHL this year. He produced 25 points in 34 contests last year, and he'll try to build back up to the point-per-game potential he showed prior to the end of his tenure in Buffalo.